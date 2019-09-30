Missing teenager found after police issue urgent appeal for the public's help
A missing teenage girl has been been found following an urgent appeal by police.
Aysha Khalile, 18, was missing for five days after she last seen in the Stockton area on Wednesday, September 25 at 5pm.
The appeal was spread widely on social media throughout Teesside and Cleveland as the teenager had links to Middlesbrough, Hartlepool and Stockton.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Missing Aysha Khalile, 18, has been located. Thank you to everyone for their help with the appeal.”