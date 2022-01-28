'More prosecutions pending' says Hartlepool council as fly tipping incidents rise

Hartlepool Borough Council was responding to the latest official figures for cases across town.

They suggest the number of incidents here increased from 1,586 in 2019-20 to 2,590 during 2020-21.

But the council insists that the figures – which it admits “increased significantly” over the last two full years – are now “showing improvement”.

Fly tipping items left at Hartlepool's Oakesway Industrial Estate in 2020. Picture by FRANK REID

The new Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) statistics also confirmed that a total of 81,867 fly-tipping incidents were recorded across the region in 2020-21.

This is up from 64,628 during the previous 12 months.

Commenting on the figures, Rupert Wailes-Fairbairn, of rural insurance broker Lycetts, warned that it is not just the tippers themselves who face legal action as a consequence of their behaviour.

He said: “Incidents not only pose significant environmental and human health risks, but also a legal and financial burden for farmers and landowners.

Hartlepool Borough Council has promised more fly tipping prosecutions are pending.

“Although local authorities will usually pay the clean-up costs of clearing waste from public land, the responsibility for removing waste from private land falls squarely at the feet of the landowners. If they fail to do so, they can face prosecution.”

Hartlepool Borough Council revealed in December how CCTV cameras had been deployed at 11 hot spot sites across town to support the ongoing clampdown.

A spokesperson said: “Incidents of fly tipping increased significantly in 20-21 but are showing improvement in 21-22 and remain some of the lowest in the region.

“The council takes the issue of fly tipping extremely seriously and all incidents are investigated. Where there is evidence as to who was responsible, and it would be appropriate to do so, the council will issue a fixed penalty notice or prosecute.

"In November 2020, a Hartlepool man was fined a total of £2,408 for fly tipping in the town and a number of other prosecutions are currently pending.

“The council has recently doubled its bulky waste collection service and the Household Waste & Recycling Centre can now usually be booked for the same day.

“There is no excuse for fly tipping and anyone with information regarding a fly tipper should call the council’s fly tip off helpline on (01429) 523333.”

