A survey to allow residents to contribute to a project to transform the Museum of Hartlepool has been extended.

The museum, attached to the National Museum of the Royal Navy, is due to undergo an exciting transformation to improve the experience for visitors.

It is part of Hartlepool Borough Council’s The Tides of Change project.

Proposals include constructing a new museum entrance, creating learning spaces, and reimagining exhibits.

The PS Wingfield Castle, next to the Museum of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Central to the project is the restoration of the iconic PS Wingfield Castle berthed alongside the museum which has been closed to visitors for a number of years.

The council states: "The project aims to make these cultural assets more accessible to all, while also addressing environmental concerns.”

Project leaders want to hear what stories people want the museum to tell and what features you would like to see.

An online survey is open until Sunday, June 9, and should take around 10-15 minutes to complete.