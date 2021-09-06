Mother of murdered Hartlepool man Scott Fletcher makes TV appeal on BBC Crimewatch Live

Scott, from Hartlepool, was 27 when he disappeared on May 11, 2011, and was last believed to have been seen near the Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill.

Cleveland Police initially launched a missing persons investigation before launching a murder inquiry in 2015.

Crimewatch Live airs at 10am on Monday on BBC One and features interviews with Detective Superintendent Phil Bond, who is leading the investigation, alongside Scott’s mum, Julie Fletcher.

Hartlepool man Scott Fletcher disappeared more than 10 years ago.

Detectives hope the appeal may bring forward new information to help with the many unanswered questions which Julie, Scott’s father John and all of his family live with every day.

Several public appeals for information have been made, including on the 10th anniversary of Scott’s disappearance earlier this year, and Crimestoppers continues to offer £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Scott’s murder.

Officers believe that Scott was killed in the Durham area and his body was concealed shortly afterwards.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Phil Bond, said: “Today I will be making a strong appeal to those who have information and have not come forward to speak with us.

“Scott was a family man with a young daughter when he went missing.

"We know that Scott had debt and he had links to the criminal fraternity and this may be linked to his disappearance.

"I believe that there are people who know what happened to him, who have not yet come forward, potentially due to fear.

“Scott’s daughter, Lucie, is now a teenager and she has endured ten years of pain, just like Julie and John.

"My plea is to anyone who may have information to come forward to bring to an end the family’s ongoing suffering.

“Crimestoppers is completely independent of the police. Anyone giving information is anonymous and remains anonymous and we don’t find out who they are. I would urge anyone who has information to contact them and tell Crimestoppers what they know.”

Call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

