Motorbike rider fights for life following crash with car on A181 Durham road at Thornley
The driver was also taken to hospital following the crash at the junction of the A181 and the B6291 at Thornley.
Durham Constabulary said in a statement on Friday: “We were called at 6.15pm last night (August 29) to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a Mitsubishi Shogun at the A181 junction with the B6291.
“The rider sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains today.
“The driver was also taken to hospital as a precaution.
“An investigation into the collision is now underway and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
“They are also keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the collision.
“If you can help, please contact Durham Constabulary's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident number 352 of August 29 or email [email protected].”