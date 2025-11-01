Motorists advised to avoid major Hartlepool road following ‘serious collision’

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Nov 2025, 18:36 GMT
Seaton Lane is currently closed between Warrior Drive and The Front following what the police have described as "a serious collision".
Seaton Lane is currently closed between Warrior Drive and The Front following what the police have described as “a serious collision”.
Seaton Lane is currently closed following a serious collision.

Seaton Lane is currently closed between Warrior Drive and The Front following what the police have described as “a serious collision”.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Please avoid the area and take an alternative route as the road is expected to be closed for some time, and there are likely to be traffic queues for tonight's firework event at Seaton Carew.”

