Danny Shurmer's parents, Pam and Bill Shurmer, with a recently installed Defibrillator at The Tall Ships pub.

Newcastle’s match against Tottenham was suspended for 20 minutes on Sunday, October 17, after a supporter suffered a cardiac arrest.

The man received CPR on the scene, with Dr Tom Prichard, who works at Hartlepool' s hospital trust stepping in to help, and was taken to hospital.

He is said to be in a “stable and responsive” condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Shurmer.

The mother of popular Hartlepool cricketer Danny Shurmer said she saw the incident unfold on TV and that it has highlighted the importance of having defibrillators readily available.

Danny sadly died aged 43 after suffering a cardiac arrest in June of this year.

Pam Shurmer said she was pleased the fan was able to get help on Sunday.

"The incident that happened on Sunday was awful, but to use it to raise awareness with people that actually we do need them, because if you have a cardiac arrest, it really does help with survival, if they’re there,” she said.

"It’s upsetting, but we were so pleased he was able to get help and that a defibrillator was there and somebody knew how to use it."

Pam continued: "It’s not something that crosses people’s minds, is it?

"You don’t think about it, but when it’s happened to you, it really raises the awareness and we are trying to raise awareness with the people in Hartlepool.”

Following Danny’s death, his family formed the DS43 Community Defibrillators group in the hope to raise awareness and “saturate” the town with defibrillators.

Pam has said that currently there are 21 defibrillators in Hartlepool that are publicly accessible, with a further 11 planned by the group.

However, 20 more may be needed across the whole town.

Pam said: "Currently they are 21 defibrillators in Hartlepool that are public access.

"We’ve put three and we’ve got another eight to go in, but we know we probably need another 20 more on top of that to cover the town.”

She added: “The more there are in the town, the better.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.