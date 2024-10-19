Neighbour tells of 'horrible sight' after car drives into living room of Hartlepool house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A neighbour of a family who have been forced to evacuate their home after a car crashed into their living room has spoken about never seeing such a “horrible sight” before.

Linda Crallan “heard a terrific bang” and thought that someone had driven into her car following the incident in Eskdale Road, Hartlepool, in the early hours of the morning.

She then discovered that an Audi had been driven into the nearby house, also damaging an adjacent property, before the occupants of the vehicle disappeared.

No-one thankfully living in the row of four homes was injured.

Officers arrived at the home off Brierton Lane at around 12.40am on Friday, October 11, following the crash.

Recalling the incident this week, Linda, 77, said: “It wasn’t just a bang, it was a bang bang crash bang.

I jumped up. Even the cat did. It took a bit of believing.”

Seeing the car lodged in the house, Linda said: “It was horrendous, it was frightening to look at. It just took your breath away. I’ve never heard such a large bang and seen such a horrible sight. You couldn’t take it in.”

Another resident in the area recalled hearing “screaming” from the house and is thankful nobody was hurt.

The property has since been secured although no one has been arrested in connection with the incident at the time of going to press.

Appeal organiser Louise Ryan, who went to Brierton School at the same time as Gemma, organised the fundraising campaign for the family after learning that they did not have home insurance.

The money will help pay for accommodation and to “rebuild their family home” ahead of Christmas.

Louise said Gemma was grateful for all contributions and added: "The community spirit never fails to amaze me in people’s times of need.”

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-gemma-and-her-family-go-home?cdn-cache=0.

Cleveland Police are appealing anyone with information, CCTV, mobile phone footage or dashcam footage of the area on that night to get in touch.

Relevant footage of the incident can be uploaded at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-vehicle-collides-with-house-in-hartlepool.