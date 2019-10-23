New BBC show Britain’s Best Home Cook looking for contestants from Hartlepool
The makers of a primetime BBC cookery show hosted by Mary Berry and Claudia Winkleman are looking for talented home cooks from Hartlepool to apply to be on the next series.
Producers of the third series of Britain’s Best Home Cook which airs on BBC One are in search of passionate and talented home cooks from the area.
They are looking for cooks of all ages and abilities who serve up amazing dishes for the people they love.
Over eight episodes, ten contestants will need to demonstrate their skill under pressure and individual flair as they’re asked to serve up dishes that define modern home cooking and create special takes on well-loved classics.
Auditions are to be held throughout November and applicants must be aged over 18.
Apply online at: www.britainsbesthomecook.co.uk, email cooking@keofilms.com or call 0207 4903580 ext 058 or 07712 430080.