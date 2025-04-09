Official opening of LilyAnne's Wellbeing new coffee shop and hub in York Road, Hartlepool. Co-founders Trevor Sherwood and Angela Arnold and Jonathan Brash MP

A charity dedicated to helping people suffering with mental health and loneliness celebrated the start of their exciting new journey in new premises.

LillyAnne’s Wellbeing has moved from Victoria Road, in Hartlepool town centre to York Road, after outgrowing its previous home of eight years.

After starting as a coffee shop, the charity has grown to provide vital support for countless people affected by mental health and associated issues including homelessness.

LillyAnne’s founders and volunteers celebrated with partners who have helped them on their journey so far at an official ribbon cutting for their new base in Titan House on Friday.

Inside LilyAnne's Wellbeing new premises.

Co-founders Angela Arnold and Trevor Sherwood said they act as a vital link to other services and charities while also offering one to one mental health support themselves.

Angela said: “We are here when nobody knows where to go. We support people at crisis point.

"It’s amazing when we actually see people get their lives back on track.”

The new premises includes a new coffee shop, which proceeds fund the charity’s services, and adjoining wellbeing hub for support and group activities.

Trevor said: “It’s a huge day for us because we’re celebrating with our partners and other charities across Hartlepool to celebrate the opening and all the work and support the community and our partners have given us.”

Representatives from the National Lottery, Dyke House Annexe, The Teesside Charity, Durham Masons, Newcastle Building Society and charity Nepacs attended the ribbon cutting performed by Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash.

Mr Brash said: “The work of LilyAnne’s is genuinely inspiring. They catch people who otherwise would fall through the cracks and they save lives every single day.

“They are an incredible organisation and I’m so proud to see them expanding.”

The new premises also includes a thrift shop where people can pick up a bargain in ornaments, toys, and books.

The move was made possible after LilyAnne’s secured £25,000 including support from North East social enterprise Larch and a grant from the Key Fund.

LilyAnne’s is looking for volunteers to help make a difference locally. Call in to Titan House to find out more.