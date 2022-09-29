New football boot recycling scheme kicks off in Hartlepool to help families save money and youngsters to access sport

But a new project has launched to help youngsters in Hartlepool to get their hands on a steady supply of quality boots for free.

Local housing provider Thirteen is working with grassroots team FC Hartlepool and The Annexe community centre, in Dyke House, to kick start a football boot recycling scheme.

As youngsters from FC Hartlepool’s 28 kids teams outgrow their boots, they will be collected and reused to help children all over town play sport.

Pupils and staff from Brougham Primary School with some of the recycled with Karl Gippert from Thirteen, Chris Murray from FC Hartlepool (right) and Jade Bromby (back left) from The Annexe.

Thirteen linked up with the club after learning of difficulties faced by youngsters to play sport through its work in Dyke House with The Annexe.

Karl Gippert, Thirteen community resilience manager, said: “Although there are lots of opportunities for children to play football in the area, many don’t have football boots and are unable to get involved.

"We hope that with the launch of the recycling scheme we can make football more accessible to young people across Hartlepool.”

Chris Murray, club secretary at FC Hartlepool, said they are proud to be part of the great initiative.

He said: “In today’s economic climate it can be difficult for parents to afford all the kit needed to play football so we hope this scheme helps as many families as possible and the boots get a second chance bringing joy to children who would not normally have this opportunity.”

Brougham Primary School has already received around 40 pairs of reused boots.

Teaching assistant Jennifer Hopkins, who manages the school’s sports teams, said they will be of great use for its football, rugby and cross country.

School council lead Hayley Barclay added: “This initiative will mean that a lot of children within our community will be able to join in with something they love, without the worry of not being able to provide their own boots.”

FC Hartlepool and The Annexe in Wharton Terrace will act as drop off and collection points for the scheme.

Sacha Bedding, chief executive at The Annexe, said: “At a time when people have less money to spend but the pressure on kids to have 'all the right gear' is relentless, this scheme will mean one less thing for parents to have to fork out for.