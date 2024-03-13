Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head Quarters Barbers is opening its doors for the first time on Saturday, March 16, in Church Street, in Hartlepool.

The business is going to be offering a range of hairstyles, including shaves, beard styling and men’s grooming, and is on the site of the former Ian Taylor’s barber shop.

Head Quarters Barbers already has five stores across the region, including in Middlesbrough, Darlington and Yarm, and is going to be offering a slightly different service, serving complimentary alcoholic and soft drinks to customers.

Nathan Ferguson, Racz Group brand manager, stands outside the new Head Quarters Barbers shop in Church Street.

To celebrate its opening, Head Quarters Barbers is going to be sponsoring one Hartlepool community sports team and is encouraging people to come forward to nominate their favourite group.

Head Quarters Barbers brand manager Nathan Ferguson said: “Every shop we open, we sponsor some team to get into the heart of the community a little bit."

Nathan continued: “It doesn’t matter if you’re bottom of the league, top of the league, a tennis club or anything in between, as long as your goals and values align with ours, we want to help.”

This initiative is something Head Quarters Barbers has been doing across its other branches and hopes it is going to be just as successful in Hartlepool.

Head Quarters Barbers shop, in Church Street, replaces the former Ian Taylors barber shop.

Nathan said: “In the past, we have purchased team football kits, provided them with free haircuts for presentation nights and helped contribute towards the costs of them going to play in tournaments all around the UK.

"We also have connections with some local football clubs such as Middlesbrough Football Club, so we have provided them with match tickets for player of the year and things like that.”

Speaking about the length of sponsorship, Nathan said: “This is something we review on a yearly basis.

"There are definitely opportunities for long-term support.”

Community groups across Hartlepool are encouraged to get in touch, outlining their plans for the future and any community initiatives they have already been involved in, before the deadline on March 22.

Treatments on the store’s launch day are all half-price but customers are advised that booking is essential.