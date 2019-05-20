Newcastle United fan honours promise after saying he'd get tattoo of striker Ayoze Perez if Spanish forward ever scored a hat-trick

A die-hard football fan now has a depiction of a player he previously disliked on his skin after he honoured a cheeky bet with pals.

Newcastle United supporter Gary Bell admits he has never rated the club's Spanish forward Ayoze Perez.

Gary Bell at a Newcastle United game with son Jack.

In fact, he thought so little of the player he declared to friends "if he ever scores a hat-trick for us, I'll get a tattoo of him".

But it was Gary who was left facing the tattooist's needle after Perez bagged three goals in the recent Premier League game against Southampton at St James' Park, which ended in a 3-1 win for the hosts.

"It was about six months ago when I said it," said Gary, of Blackhall, East Durham.

"I just never really liked him if I'm honest, so was never my favourite player.

"I think since we bought Miguel Almiron recently, he has made Perez better."

Friends who Gary goes to Magpies games with chipped in for him to have the tattoo of Perez, complete with the striker doing his trademark fingers in ears celebration, at Foz Inks in Blackhall for £90.

"There's a bus load of us go from Blackhall so my mates all put some money in," added Gary, who goes to the games with stepson Josh, 26, daughter Abbey, 23, and son Jack, 13.

"It was a bit painful but I don't know if that's because it was I getting a tattoo of Perez done!

"To be fair to him he has improved loads and his goals have probably helped to keep us up.

"He's now stronger on the ball and a much better all-round player."

The latest inking may not be Gary's last.

"I've got others already including a Sir Bobby Robson one," said Gary, who is also dad to Milly, seven, and Elsie, two.

"I've been looking to get a Kevin Keegan one for a while too because he is my idol."