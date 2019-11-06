Next Government urged to help Hartlepool by backing new Manifesto for the North

Hartlepool, pictured above, is set to benefit from the new Manifesto of the North, say its creators.

Business leaders, education providers, politicians, youth groups and charities all came together to discuss and debate the key policy priorities that will enable a prosperous Northern economy. Following a year that has seen the largest coordinated action on climate change to date, political and business leaders across the North of England have today backed the five-point manifesto which seeks to enable the North to lead a green industrial revolution and address the over-centralisation of the UK economy. The game changers pledged for the North are: * Local control of education and training, skills provision that is systematically connected to the North’s businesses and growth needs, creating opportunity for all our people;* A commitment to rebalancing the economy as a formal HM Treasury objective, delivering transformational investment to power up the North, a formal commitment to rebalancing in the Green Book and Office for Budget Responsibility measurement of progress towards this objective;* A transport budget for the North, enabling full delivery of the Transport for the North plan and supporting the devolution of control and shared accountability for the region’s rail network;* Ownership of, and freedom to lead, investment and trade activities to drive export led growth, with a greater scale of investment to level up the North’s export and inward investment activities.* Backing the North to lead the green industrial revolution, harnessing and investing in its prime capability in renewable energy, decarbonising industry, retrofitting existing housing stock and building new homes to the highest standards. Roger Marsh, chair of the NP11, said: “Our region led the first Industrial Revolution and today it can become the crucible for the fourth - and first sustainable - industrial revolution, but only if we take critical action now. “This Manifesto for the North sets out the direction that we need to take, and marks the North coming together with one voice to tell the incoming Government what our ambition is for a thriving Northern Powerhouse. “Our message to all political parties is clear. The North is ready to lead the transformation required for net zero 2050, enhanced productivity and a truly inclusive Great Britain. We stand united as a region.