Next two acts for Britain's Got Talent final confirmed as Flakefleet Primary School thanks public for backing

Mark McMullan and Ben Hart have made it through to the Britain's Got Talent final.

Magician Hart was the winner of the fourth semi-final and singer McMullan was put through by a public vote after deadlock on the judging panel.

Children's entertainer Graeme Matthews was among the top three in the live show.

Hart claimed victory after a subtle magic show which was praised by the judges.

McMullan and Matthews both earned two votes each from judges, after Simon Cowell decided he preferred to create deadlock which meant the public vote would ultimately decide.

Following his success, McMullan said: "I wouldn't be here without everybody that's supported me and pushed me, thank you so much. Thank you for getting behind me."

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon cast their votes in favour of the singer, with David Walliams supporting Matthews.

The acts will join headteacher Dave McPartlin, who was born and raised in Hartlepool, and his school choir in the final.

Flakefleet Primary School, in Fleetwood, were voted through to the grand finale on Monday after their performance of Bonnie Tyler classic Holding Out For A Hero.

Headteacher Dave thanked the public for their support - and urged them to vote in the final.

The school choir were given the series' first golden buzzer by judge David Walliams after taking on Don't Stop Me Now by Queen.

Singer Kerr James, eccentric harpist Ursula Burns, dancers Lil Icons, acrobats A&J, and ventriloquist Jimmy Tamley were voted off the show.

Tamley made Cowell uncomfortable by trying to make him dance the can-can during his act, prompting the judge to storm off stage.

Holden said of her fellow judge's response: "It is a very unique idea. You know when your boss is forced at the Christmas party to get up and do some dancing?

"It was Simon's worst nightmare but it was very funny for the rest of us."

The other acts already confirmed for the semi-final, alongside Flakefleet, are Dave And Finn, MG, Siobhan Phillips, Colin Thackery and Kojo Anim.

The remaining two acts will be chosen tonight.

*The Britain's Got Talent final is on Sunday June 2. It will be broadcast on ITV from 7.30pm.