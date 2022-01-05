November was an eventful month./Photo: UGC/JPI Media

Nine Hartlepool stories to remember from last November as 2022 picks up pace

We are continuing our trip down memory lane in the first days of the new year.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 7:55 am

Today we are looking back on November and the nine Hartlepool stories worth remembering from that month.

The month before Christmas saw Storm Arwen batter the town and Hartlepool paying its respects on Remembrance Sunday.

Take a look in our gallery below.

1. Sleepout

CEO Lyndsay Hogg and her brother Kevin braved the cold for a night of sleeping outside to raise money for the homeless.

Photo: Hogg Global Logistics

2. Huge surprise

Pudsey Bear made a big impression when he paid a visit to Jesmond Gardens Primary School as part of its fundraising activities

Photo: UGC

3. Hartlepool pays its respects on Remembrance Sunday

Hundreds of people gathered in the centre of Hartlepool as the town held its first public Remembrance Sunday parade and service since 2019.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Putting Hartlepool on the map

Raqeeb Ramzan (right), who owns The Douglas Hotel featured in Channel 4's programme Four In A Bed to showcase what he believes is the best hotel in town.

Photo: Stu Norton

