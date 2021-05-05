Nine new photos from Hartlepool filming of ITV's John Darwin canoe drama

ITV’s The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe will retell how Darwin faked his own death in a 2002 Seaton Carew canoeing accident so that he could start a new life abroad with wife Anne. Our photographer was in South Crescent, on the Headland, during Tuesday’s final scheduled day on location. You can view more pictures here.
1. All wrapped up?
Filming for The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe has taken place on both the Headland and Seaton Carew over the last fortnight.
2. Main man
The ITV four-part mini-series will retell the infamous tale of how John Darwin, played by Eddie Marsan, faked his death in a 2002 canoeing accident in Seaton Carew so that he could use the insurance payments to begin a new life in Panama with wife Anne.
3. Partner in crime
Monica Dolan plays Anne Darwin. Both were jailed for more than six years in 2008 after their fraud unravelled in 2007 when John walked into a London police station claiming to be suffering from amnesia.
4. Quick chat
The actress is pictured during filming in the South Crescent area of the Headland on Tuesday this week.
