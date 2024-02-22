News you can trust since 1877
Nine of the best places to buy pies in Hartlepool in 2024

As British Pie Week approaches, what better way to celebrate than by tucking into a delicious pie?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 18:07 GMT

British Pie Week 2024 is taking place from Monday, March 4, until Sunday, March 10.

Pies have existed since around 2000 BC and have been a staple of British diets since the 12th Century.

Below is a collection of some of the best pie shops as rated on Google Reviews.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss scores.

Customers have given Deen's Bakery a 5 star rating for its selection of pies, baked goods and hot and cold sandwiches. One customer said: "I'd rate six stars if I could."

1. Deen's Bakery, Wynyard Road

Martin W Nowell is a butcher's shop that also serves delicious homemade pies. With a 4.9 out of 5 star rating and 14 reviews, it has been described as "undeniably fantastic."

2. Martin W Nowell, Elwick Road

Kinnersley's serves a range of cooked goods and has a 4.8 out of 5 stars rating with 12 reviews.

3. Kinnersley's, Oxford Road

Morrell & Sons is a family run business that opened in 1872 and is famous for its pork pies. It is no surprise then that this shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 96 reviews.

4. Morrell & Sons, York Road

