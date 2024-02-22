British Pie Week 2024 is taking place from Monday, March 4, until Sunday, March 10.
Pies have existed since around 2000 BC and have been a staple of British diets since the 12th Century.
Below is a collection of some of the best pie shops as rated on Google Reviews.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss scores.
1. Deen's Bakery, Wynyard Road
Customers have given Deen's Bakery a 5 star rating for its selection of pies, baked goods and hot and cold sandwiches. One customer said: "I'd rate six stars if I could." Photo: Frank Reid
2. Martin W Nowell, Elwick Road
Martin W Nowell is a butcher's shop that also serves delicious homemade pies. With a 4.9 out of 5 star rating and 14 reviews, it has been described as "undeniably fantastic." Photo: Frank Reid
3. Kinnersley's, Oxford Road
Kinnersley's serves a range of cooked goods and has a 4.8 out of 5 stars rating with 12 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Morrell & Sons, York Road
Morrell & Sons is a family run business that opened in 1872 and is famous for its pork pies. It is no surprise then that this shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 96 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid