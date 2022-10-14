From Crimon Dene to Greatham and Hart, there are a number of walks suitable for a range of ages and abilities.
1. Blue Lagoon
Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is a perfect walk for an autumn day.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Castle Eden
Castle Eden is just a short drive from Hartlepool and offers a range of autumnal colours with its trees and grasses. With open fields, woodlands, streams and picturesque dene, there is always something new to see here.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Crimdon Beach to Blackhall Rocks
Crimdon Beach to Blackhall Rocks offers a refreshing and adventurous walk with hidden caves and sand dunes.
Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Greatham
This 3.5 mile walk delves into the heart of Greatham's countryside. Starting on the High Street, this walk passes through Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park and Greatham Beck, before doing a full loop and landing back on the High Street.
Photo: Madeleine Raine