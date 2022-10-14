News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left, Castle Eden Dene, Hart Village, Seaton Carew's Blue Lagoon and the Headland.

Nine picturesque walks to enjoy in and around Hartlepool this autumn

Here is a list of eight beautiful walks in and around Hartlepool to get that autumn feel.

By Madeleine Raine
15 minutes ago

From Crimon Dene to Greatham and Hart, there are a number of walks suitable for a range of ages and abilities.

1. Blue Lagoon

Blue Lagoon is a quiet beach in the cove next to Seaton Carew. With soft tides and a dunes hideout, this is a perfect walk for an autumn day.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Castle Eden

Castle Eden is just a short drive from Hartlepool and offers a range of autumnal colours with its trees and grasses. With open fields, woodlands, streams and picturesque dene, there is always something new to see here.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Crimdon Beach to Blackhall Rocks

Crimdon Beach to Blackhall Rocks offers a refreshing and adventurous walk with hidden caves and sand dunes.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Greatham

This 3.5 mile walk delves into the heart of Greatham's countryside. Starting on the High Street, this walk passes through Cowpen Bewley Woodland Park and Greatham Beck, before doing a full loop and landing back on the High Street.

Photo: Madeleine Raine

Hartlepool
