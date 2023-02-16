Pancake day is just around the corner on Tuesday, February 21, and promises to be as sweet as ever.
Are you in the mood for pancakes but don’t want to make any yourself?
Here are just some of the places across Hartlepool that offer a range of sweet and savoury pancakes and crepes to eat in or take away this Shrove Tuesday.
This is not the complete list – merely a flavour!
1. 1. Glady's Vintage Tea Room, The Front, Seaton Carew
Glady's Vintage Tea Room is a 1940s themed tea room which offers pancakes topped with mixed fruit, yoghurt and honey, maple syrup or chocolate sauce.
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. 2. The Copper Kettle, Park Road
The Copper Kettle offers a range of pancakes from bacon and maple syrup to Biscoff spread. They also cater for vegans and those with gluten allergies.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. 3. Lyla Belle's, Teesbay Retail Park
Lyla Belle's offers a range of pancakes from Biscoff spread and banana to maple syrup and bacon. Their seasonal specials are also something to keep an eye out for.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. 4. Gelato JoJo, The Front, Seaton Carew
Gelato JoJo is renowned for its ice cream but did you know they also do pancakes?
Photo: Kevin Brady