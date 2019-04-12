Nine places to get your Good Friday fish and chips in Hartlepool - according to TripAdvisor

Luckily for us, Hartlepool is packed with choice for a fish supper - and everyone has their favourite place to visit! We turned to the TripAdvisor community for their top picks. Here are just some of the places you can go to get your chippy fix, whether you fancy it in a carton, on a plate or washed down with a pint of your favourite tipple.

1. The Almighty Cod, 76-77 The Front, Seaton Carew One reviewer said: Superb food, friendly staff and good service.

2. Surfside Fish Bar and Restaurant, 3 Seaton Reach A recent customer said this restaurant has it all covered - from friendly staff and good-value food to excellent service.

3. The Coble Fish and Chips, Tower Street One reviewer said he would recommend this chippy after enjoying his fish and chips with delicious, crisp batter.

4. The Odd Cod, 12 Duke Street Praised for its quick service and value for money.

