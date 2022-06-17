No trains to serve Hartlepool during three days of rail strikes next week

Northern Trains and Grand Central have confirmed their emergency timetables for the upcoming industrial action on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23, and Saturday, June 25.

While reduced services will run from Hartlepool on the days immediately after each strike day, Northern Trains is urging people not to travel between June 21-26.

It said: “On strike days there will be extremely limited availability of both train crew and signalling staff and as such we will not be able to operate services on most routes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Railway Station. Picture by FRANK REID

"There will be no replacement buses or alternative travel provided.

“Unfortunately, as we will not be able to position our fleet how we normally would, the significant impact of the strike will also be felt on non-strike days.

"Therefore, we regrettably advise customers not to travel on any day from Tuesday 21st through to Sunday 26th June.”

Northern Trains’s services also stop at Horden, Seaton Carew and Billingham.

Grand Central, which runs trains from Hartlepool to Sunderland and London King’s Cross, will also not be stopping in Hartlepool on the three strike days.

Reduced services will instead run between Eaglescliffe and King’s Cross.

A reduced number of Grand Central trains, however, will stop at Hartlepool on June 20, June 22 and June 24.

June 26’s timetable is not currently affected.

The dispute has flared union fears over pay, jobs and conditions.

Further details about Grand Central’s emergency timetable is available from www.grandcentralrail.com/ or by ringing 0345 603 4852.