North East friends take part in 80-mile skate-athon in memory of mother, partner and friend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kieran Hall, from Newcastle, and Andy Pike, from Hartlepool, skateboarded 80 miles from Alwnick Castle, in Northumberland, to the Headland, in Hartlepool, in memory of their friend who sadly passed away earlier this year.
In August, Kate Dickinson, 40, passed away following complications from pancreatitis.
Andy, who met Kate through her husband David, said: “My first memory of her is a memory of pure sunshine – bright eyes and a huge smile despite being heavily pregnant.”
Andy picked Alwnick Castle as their starting point as this was the last place the family visited together, and the headland is where David and Daisy, Kate’s daughter, enjoyed skateboarding.
Speaking about the journey, Andy, who met David at Giant HQ skate park, in Hartlepool, said: “We went via the coast as much as possible.
"It just felt right to do it that way rather than the short way.
"We genuinely could not believe we could do it.
"It started out really difficult but the further we did, we became more conditioned.”
Kieran and Andy were greeted at the Headland by “hundreds” of friends and family members who came to “not only celebrate the life of Kate but also Mary.”
Mary is Kate and David’s one-year-old daughter who had to have a live liver transplant at just four weeks old.
Nearly £7,000 has already been raised in Kate’s honour and to support her husband and daughters.
Money is also going to the Sick Children’s Trust, a charity that gives families of sick children a place to stay in hospital so that they do not need to travel long distances.
Kieran and Andy travelled 80 miles along the coast across two days on Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22.
They were joined by fellow skateboarders at various points along the route as well as support vehicles.
Andy said: “It was one of the best experiences of my life, but one that I wish I had not had to do.”
Andy hopes Skate for Kate can become an annual event.
Donations can be made at https://shorturl.at/EtJgu.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.