Education watchdog Ofsted usually visits schools every four years with inspections lasting around two days.
According to the latest data, 27 schools and colleges in Hartlepool and East Durham have been rated “good” and seven have been deemed “outstanding”.
“Outstanding” is the highest of the four Ofsted grades and is followed by “good”, “requires improvement” and “inadequate”.
1. Dyke House Academy, Mapleton Road
Dyke House Academy received an 'outstanding' rating by Ofsted in May 2022. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, Crawford Street
Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School received a 'good' rating by Ofsted in November 2023. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Eldon Grove Academy, in Eldon Grove
Eldon Grove Academy received a 'good' Ofsted rating in March 2024. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Rossmere Primary School, Catcote Road
Rossmere Primary school received a 'good' rating from Ofsted in a short inspection in March 2017. It is yet to be assessed following its conversion to an academy in June 2022. Photo: Frank Reid