From days at the seaside to coffee mornings, people have been enjoying themselves while out and about in June.
1. Ice cream anyone?
Megan Smith serves up some delicious ice creams in Seaton Carew. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Fancy a cuppa?
Millie Flanagan enjoys a cuppa at her knit and natter group. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Cheers
Families enjoy a lovely meal out at Glady's Vintage Tea Room. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Hartlepool Peoples Centre
Sipan Othman is spotted outside the Hartlepool Peoples Centre. Photo: Stu Norton