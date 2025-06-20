Here are 23 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool this spring.placeholder image
‘Oh I do like to be beside the seaside’: 23 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Jun 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 12:28 BST
Now that summer is in full swing, more and more people are out and about enjoying the warm weather in Hartlepool.

From days at the seaside to coffee mornings, people have been enjoying themselves while out and about in June.

Megan Smith serves up some delicious ice creams in Seaton Carew.

1. Ice cream anyone?

Megan Smith serves up some delicious ice creams in Seaton Carew. Photo: Stu Norton

Millie Flanagan enjoys a cuppa at her knit and natter group.

2. Fancy a cuppa?

Millie Flanagan enjoys a cuppa at her knit and natter group. Photo: Stu Norton

Families enjoy a lovely meal out at Glady's Vintage Tea Room.

3. Cheers

Families enjoy a lovely meal out at Glady's Vintage Tea Room. Photo: Stu Norton

Sipan Othman is spotted outside the Hartlepool Peoples Centre.

4. Hartlepool Peoples Centre

Sipan Othman is spotted outside the Hartlepool Peoples Centre. Photo: Stu Norton

