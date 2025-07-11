How many of these scenes do you recognise?placeholder image
How many of these scenes do you recognise?

Oh the memories: 13 retro photos of life in Hartlepool in 1978

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Jul 2025, 17:58 BST
From football games and fishing to music scenes and a day at the beach, many memories were had in the 1970s in Hartlepool.

What memories do you have?

These boats are high and dry opposite the Town Wall in May 1978. In the background you can also see the Richardson Wesgarth's works and RNLI lifeboat station.

1. On the shore

These boats are high and dry opposite the Town Wall in May 1978. In the background you can also see the Richardson Wesgarth's works and RNLI lifeboat station.

Locals get ready to brave the North Sea back in 1978 for the Boxing Day dip.

2. Boxing Day dippers

Locals get ready to brave the North Sea back in 1978 for the Boxing Day dip.

Demolition work near completion on the Seaton Swimming Centre.

3. Gone but never forgotten

Demolition work near completion on the Seaton Swimming Centre.

Do you remember this Blackhall rock band?

4. Time to rock

Do you remember this Blackhall rock band?

