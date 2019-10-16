One hundred homes left without electricity due to power cut in Hartlepool
Around 100 homes have been left without electricity following a power cut in Hartlepool.
Homes and business in the TS26 postcode areas of Hartlepool have been affected.
The problem was first reported at around 3.25pm on Wednesday, October 16 and is believed to be caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment.
Engineers are currently working to restore the power.
It is estimated that electricity will be restored to all properties affected in this area of the town by 10.30pm on Wednesday, October 16.
Information on the Northern Powergrid’s website said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area.
“Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.”
To report a power cut in your area you can call the Northern Powergrid 24-hour national helpline on 105.