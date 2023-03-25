One male taken to hospital following motorbike collision in Peterlee's Passfield Way
A road was closed after emergency services rushed to the scene of a motorbike crash in the early hours of this morning.
One male was taken to hospital following the incident in Passfield Way, Peterlee, on Saturday, March 25, at around 2.35am.
The condition of a second male has still to be confirmed.
The road was closed for what Durham Police described “as a considerable period of time” between its junctions with the southbound A19 and Durham Way, near the Academy at Shotton Hall.
It has since reopened.
Paul Cummings, group manager at Durham County Fire and Rescue Service, said: “At 2.47am two appliances from Peterlee were mobilised to a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle on Passfield Way, Peterlee.
"There were two males involved in that incident. We assisted the ambulance service at the scene.”
A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 02.38 this morning to attend a road traffic collision involving a motorbike near the the roundabout next to Passfield Way and Donerston Grove.
"We dispatched two paramedic crews, a doctor, a clinical team leader and duty officer who took one patient to hospital."
We will update this article when we receive more information from the emergency services.