One person taken to hospital following a collision in Hartlepool’s Stockton Road
Emergency services were called after a collision in Hartlepool.
The incident is understood to have taken place in Stockton Road, near the Greenside, on Tuesday, April 18, just after 5.30pm.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday evening.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew and one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team and have transported one patient to hospital for further treatment."
Cleveland Police has been approached for a comment.