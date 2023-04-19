News you can trust since 1877
One person taken to hospital following a collision in Hartlepool’s Stockton Road

Emergency services were called after a collision in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read

The incident is understood to have taken place in Stockton Road, near the Greenside, on Tuesday, April 18, just after 5.30pm.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday evening.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team and have transported one patient to hospital for further treatment."

One person was taken to hospital following the incident.One person was taken to hospital following the incident.
Cleveland Police has been approached for a comment.

