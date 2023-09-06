One person taken to hospital following road traffic incident in Hartlepool's Ellison Street
The casualty was taken from Ellison Street, off Elwick Road, Hartlepool, to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees on Tuesday, September 5, at just before 6pm.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said on Wednesday: "We received a call at 5.59pm last night (Tuesday 5 September) to reports of a road traffic incident on Ellison Street in Hartlepool.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew, a specialist paramedic, and a rapid response paramedic to the scene. One patient was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for further treatment."
Cleveland Police, who were also called to the incident, have been approached for more information.