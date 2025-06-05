Organisers have announced that their popular annual summer music festival has been cancelled.

Northern Kin Festival was due to take place at Thornley Hall Farm, off the A181, near Thornley, in East Durham, from Friday, August 1 until Sunday, August 3.

More than 40 bands and artists were expected to perform across three stages with a mix of folk, blues, rock, punk, pop, indie and soul tracks.

The likes of The Stranglers, The Undertones, Dodgy, Dutty Moonshine Big Band and Michael Schenker were meant to perform over the three-day weekend festival.

However organisers have now taken to social media to announce that the event would not be going ahead.

Wannasee Ltd said in a statement: “We’re heartbroken to confirm that Northern Kin will not be going ahead this year.

"The team have been working around the clock the past couple of weeks trying to find a way to run the festival but, despite our best efforts, we are unable to do so.

"This decision has not been taken lightly.

"Despite enormous efforts behind the scenes, recent developments have made it impossible to continue.

"We are incredibly sorry to all of you who bought tickets, made plans and supported the festival.”

Wannasee Ltd has cancelled a number of other festivals across the UK this year including Kubix and Monument Festivals in Sunderland.

Organisers added: "Please contact your card issuer for further information.

"Thank you for being part of the Northern Kin journey over the years. We’re so grateful for your support.”