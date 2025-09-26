Do you recognise any familiar faces in these photos of people out and about in Hartlepool?placeholder image
Do you recognise any familiar faces in these photos of people out and about in Hartlepool?

Out and about: Take a look at these 32 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool at the end of summer

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Sep 2025, 00:00 BST
From woodworking and bowling to making connections, people have been photographed at various locations across the town towards the end of summer.

How many people do you recognise?

Eldon Grove Bowls Club members David and Katie Bosworth start the indoor winter season.

1. Hartlepool & District Indoor Bowls

Eldon Grove Bowls Club members David and Katie Bosworth start the indoor winter season. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Eldon Grove Bowls Club member Linda Foster starts the indoor winter season.

2. Hartlepool & District Indoor Bowls

Eldon Grove Bowls Club member Linda Foster starts the indoor winter season. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Hartlepool Men's Shed member Paul Kielpinski gives us a smile.

3. Hartlepool Men's Shed

Hartlepool Men's Shed member Paul Kielpinski gives us a smile. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Bowls member Bob Wallace starts the indoor winter season.

4. Hartlepool & District Indoor Bowls

Bowls member Bob Wallace starts the indoor winter season. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice