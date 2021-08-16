Parents organise prom for Hartlepool class of 2020 after children missed out on big night

Most Year 11 students were unable to mark the big occasion of leaving school and completing their GCSEs with a prom last year due to coronavirus restrictions at the time.

But a group of parents in Hartlepool decided to put this right and organise a big night for the youngsters when their schools cancelled events due to the pandemic.

Kendra Doré, Emma Haran, Vicci Webb, Laura McLean and Helen Williams put together the event, which was attended by 48 pupils from Manor School, High Tunstall and Dyke House schools.

Two of last year's Class of 2020 at their delayed prom.

The prom took place at West Hartlepool Rugby Club and the children were treated to a disco and food as well as a photo booth and a flower wall where they could take pictures.

The students also received goody bags with bracelets with “Class of 2020” written on them to remember the night and had a red carpet rolled out so they can make a stylish entrance.

Organiser Emma Haran, 38, whose daughter Grace Ava Haran was also at the prom, said: “It was amazing for them. They all really enjoyed it.

The Class of 2020 did eventually go to the ball.

"They were just so pleased to see each other. A lot of them went to different schools. It was so nice for them to be able finally meet up, and get together and get photos taken.

"t was lovely for them.”

It was a long waited night after it was cancelled at the end of 2020 and again in July of this year because of the restrictions.

Emma, from Owton Manor, has added that seeing the prom go ahead was emotional not only for the children, but for the parents as well.

She said: "I couldn’t actually believe that it was happening. It felt surreal. All the kids, their dresses were stunning. The lads really put effort into their suits. They all looked amazing.

"It was so nice to be able to sit down last night and think ‘Yeah, it’s gone ahead. We’ve done it.’

The prom happened after a fundraiser.

Emma added: “We’d really like to thank everybody who donated and gave up time and made it possible for the kids to go.”

