Partnership between Hartlepool FC and Miles For Men a match made in heaven

A community football club has teamed up with leading Hartlepool charity Miles For Men in a win-win partnership for both parties.

Hartlepool FC, which has over 20 teams and is growing all the time, has announced a partnership with the local charity.

Last year's Miles for Men and Walk for Women event at Seaton Carew.

As well as taking part in this year’s Miles For Men and Walk For Women race in July, the club will be supporting and promoting events throughout the year to raise funds and support the local community.

This year’s race on Sunday, July 28, at Seaton Carew, is being held in memory of Demi Day’s name, the daughter of Miles For Men founder Michael Day, who died earlier this year.

Chris Murray, Hartlepool FC club secretary, said: “We have gone from one or two teams to about 20.

“You are looking at about 400 registered players and 50 coaches.

“There is a couple of thousand people who have got some affinity to the club, either watching games or helping out.

“We thought with that amount of people involved we can give something back to the community.

“Miles For Men are so well known in the town and do such good work we thought it was a good match up.”

Hartlepool FC are based at Grayfields and the first team play in the Wearside League.

They also have teams of children from as young as three and a girls’ team with plans to continue to expand.

Chris added: “All the teams are going to compete in the Miles For Men race and we are going to have a chat going forward to see if we can organise some other events.

“We have got a commitment from nearly all of our teams which is excellent so hopefully we will be able to raise plenty of funds.”

The football club will also help itself by taking part in this year’s 5k fun run.

Once again, Miles For Men and Walk For Women are giving half of all sponsorship raised by sports clubs and dance schools back to them.

Last year it saw just under £10,000 ploughed back to community groups.

Michael Day said: “They choose to do whatever they want with it; help with travel costs or kit or anything.

“I would like to say thank you to Hartlepool FC for supporting the charity and look forward to working with them in the future.”