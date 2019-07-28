Passenger flights diverted after Sunderland Airshow jet suffers burst tyre and blocks runway at Newcastle International Airport
Passenger flights have had to be diverted after a jet involved in the Sunderland Airshow suffered a burst tyre and blocked the runway at Newcastle Airport.
Airport chiefs said the runway had to be closed and a number of flights diverted after the incident earlier this afternoon.
Planes taking part in the airshow use Newcastle International to take off and land.
In a tweet, the airport said: “A Jet Provost taking part in the Sunderland Airshow has suffered a burst tyre on landing.
“We have temporarily declared the runway closed while the aircraft is removed. We hope to do this quickly and the runway reopened very soon. There has been no other damage and no injuries.”
The airport tweeted a short while later to say the aircraft that suffered a burst tyre has now been removed and the runway has been reopened.
“Unfortunately a small number of inbound aircraft have had to divert to other airports, we apologise for the inconvenience to those passengers affected,” it added.