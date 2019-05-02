Patient airlifted to hospital after becoming unwell on busy Hartlepool route

A patient has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after becoming unwell.

The North East Ambulance Service sent a double-crewed ambulance to the scene on Stockton Road, on the A689 near the Travellers Rest, just before 1.15pm today.

Its paramedics then called in the Great North Air Ambulance for support, with its crew also giving the person treatment after they arrived on scene at 1.33pm.T

The patient was then airlifted to the James Cook University Hospital.

The charity received the call as a report of an incident involving a horse and cart.