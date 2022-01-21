People asked to continue follow safety signage as work on Hartlepool hospital roof enters final stages

A major £720,000 project is currently underway to replace the roof on the main ward block at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

The works, which are expected to complete in May this year, will see the ageing, weather-worn roof entirely replaced with a new roof which will last for many years to come.

Patients are asked to observe any restrictions or safety signage while at the hospital and to expect some noise at times.

Glen Newby, head of design and development at NTH Solutions, said: “Weather permitting, we’ll have the new roof complete by May, but until then, we want to make sure this project goes smoothly and safely.

“We’re asking everyone in the hospital to follow any diversion signs or requests from the construction team and to be aware that there will be wagons and plant equipment on site at various times.

“We’ll be doing all we can to keep noise at a minimum but some noise and disturbance will be inevitable.”

Work on the new roof is expected to finish in May./Photo: North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

Deepak Dwarakanath, North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust medical director, said: “The University Hospital of Hartlepool plays a vital role in our work to provide the best possible health care for our region.

“Investing in the new roof will help us make sure the hospital remains able to serve our community for many more years.”

The hospital was recently awarded a Quality Data Provider certificate by the National Joint Register (NJR), which monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement operations to improve clinical outcomes

