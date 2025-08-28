Peter Pan comes to Billingham Forum for Christmas pantomime starring Michelle Heaton and Connor McIntyre
The Further Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is landing at Billingham Forum for a month of festive fun from December 1 until January 4.
Starring in the magical show is Liberty X’s Michelle Heaton as Tinker Bell, Coronation Street’s Connor McIntyre as Captain Hook, Tracey Beaker Returns’ Jessie Williams as Angela Darling and Waterloo Road’s Ben-Ryan Davies as Peter Pan.
Liam Mellor will also be joining the stage as Smee and Robert Squire as dame Mrs Hook.
Audiences are invited back to the enchanted island, which has been thrust into chaos by the return of Captain Hook in the search for revenge.
With Peter Pan in danger, Tinker Bell heads to London to find Wendy’s granddaughter Angela Darling to help defeat Hook once and for all.
Tickets are available at https://www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/pantomime/ or by calling the box office on (01642) 552663.