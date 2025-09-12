Peterlee pub landlord holds funday to raise money for charity close to his heart

An East Durham pub landlord is holding a two-day fundraiser this weekend to raise money for a charity that has supported his ill granddaughter.

Vince Paul, landlord of The Hearts of Oak, in Oakerside Drive, Peterlee, is hosting a charity funday on Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September 14, to raise money for Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) UK.

SMA is a rare genetic condition that affects people of all ages and causes muscle weakness which worsens over time.

The life expectancy of a child born with the condition – like Vince’s granddaughter Arora Potter – but left untreated is just two years.

Four-year-old Arora Potter has Spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic muscular disorder.

Arora was lucky enough to have been given gene therapy 13 days before her first birthday however, and is now looking forward to celebrating her fifth birthday on Monday, September 15.

People attending the fundraiser can expect live singers, food and drink, character mascots, face painting, a fun fair and a hog roast.

On Sunday, there will also be a live auction to raise money for SMA UK.

SMA UK supports people living with the disorder and their families, and helps them access the best care, support and treatments.

The event will be running from 1pm until late both days.