Left to right: Cllr Mike Young, Cllr Rob Darby, Hart Parish Council vice chair Tom Britcliffe, Hart Parish Council chair John Littlefair and Cllr Aaron Rob at the A179 in Hart village.

A public petition is calling for major highway improvements to a key road amid growing safety concerns.

Hart Parish Council wants the A179 to be made a dual carriageway between its junctions with the A19 and The Tall Ships pub roundabout.

It also wants a new roundabout created at the top of the village and a 40mph speed limit introduced.

The online petition, which was started by Rural West borough councillor Mike Young, who has recently joined Reform UK, has attracted more than 700 signatures already.

Heavy traffic levels on the A179 earlier this week.

Thomas Britcliffe, Hart Parish Council’s vice chair, said traffic levels are “horrendous”, adding: "This is something we're looking to gain support for right across the town because it affects everyone who travels who doesn't use the A689.

"On a night when it's quiet, people race along there and then crash at the roundabout at the bottom."

He acknowledged they are asking for "long term significant investment which will take years" but stressed they want the 40mph speed limit implemented as soon as possible.

The parish council says ward representatives on the borough council have been "100% behind us”.

Reform UK Councillor Rob Darby said: "At tea time and in the morning anybody leaving the town is stuck for ages trying to get out.

"We just do not think that road is safe at all. Plus the fact the residents of Hart cannot get out onto the A179 at the top of the village."

Hartlepool Labour MP Jonathan Brash said residents have “my total support”, adding: "As a former resident of Hart Village and someone who has two young children, I know full well the very real concerns that residents have about traffic in that area.”

The petition states "for over 40 years" the area has seen "thousands of new homes built" nearby – "all placing increasing pressure on the A179 link to the A19”.

Concerns are also raised around the number of accidents - with a collision in February leading to the death of a 25-year-old pedestrian.

This petition runs until the end of September and will be submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council, Mr Brash and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “We will await the petition and will consider it in due course.”

