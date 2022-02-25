Meet some of the animals in the North East's Pets' Corner - thanks to everyone who shared a photo!

Pets' Corner: Dog pictures, cat snaps and more animal photos from across the North East

Looking for something to bring some sunshine to your weekend? Our Pets’ Corner picture round-up is back!

By Debra Fox
Friday, 25th February 2022, 4:55 am

Readers across the North East have been making us smile with their cracking animal photographs – and last week, ahead of Love Your Pet Day – we were treated to a great selection.

Hundreds of readers took the opportunity to share the cutest and funniest pictures of their beloved pets on our social media channels.

See if you can spot your animal companion in this week’s round-up, and don’t forget to look back on previous weeks here and here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture featured here. We received so many photographs we just couldn’t fit them all in! We’ll put together another Pets’ Corner round-up to share soon.

1. Looking smart

Shadow looking quite the little gent in a sharp outfit.

Photo: Sam Okon

2. Caught in the act

Floyd was in the mood for a snack ... but was quite disappointed when he realised this wasn't real food!

Photo: Lauren Taylor

3. A gentleman

Dudley is ready for a day out with his cap, coat and tie.

Photo: Hayley Smith

4. Peckish

Nala looking for leftovers - but left sorely disappointed.

Photo: Lisa McAndrew

