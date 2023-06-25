Photo gallery: Hundreds take part in Hartlepool's Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK

Hundreds of fundraisers took part in Hartlepool’s annual Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK.

More than 500 entrants completed 5k or 10k courses along the Promenade to raise an estimated £25,000 to support the charity’s work in finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Our audio visual editor Frank Reid was at Sunday morning’s runs to capture these images.

Keep logging back as we will also be adding more throughout the evening.

Well done too from the Mail to everyone who took part or supported the event.

1 . Running mates Two fundraisers side by side. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Focused face A young runner concentrates on the course ahead. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Hartlepool Race for Life Originally just for women, the Race for Life events now include male entrants. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Charity's the winner The event raises an estimated £25,000 for Cancer Research UK. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales