Photo gallery: Hundreds take part in Hartlepool's Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK
Hundreds of fundraisers took part in Hartlepool’s annual Race for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK.
More than 500 entrants completed 5k or 10k courses along the Promenade to raise an estimated £25,000 to support the charity’s work in finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.
Our audio visual editor Frank Reid was at Sunday morning’s runs to capture these images.
Keep logging back as we will also be adding more throughout the evening.
Well done too from the Mail to everyone who took part or supported the event.
Page 1 of 6