Picture perfect: Here are 21 photos to celebrate World Photography Day 2025

By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Aug 2025, 14:53 BST
World Photography Day takes place on Tuesday, August 19, and celebrates the art of photography and taking photos.

We have a lot of talented photographers in Hartlepool. So we thought we’d share some photos taken by them over the years.

English Martyrs Catholic School pupils get their cameras out in 2003.

1. Cameras at the ready

English Martyrs Catholic School pupils get their cameras out in 2003. Photo: TC

Do you remember when Greatham was transformed into a horror set for a budget movie back in 2013?

2. Lights, camera, action

Do you remember when Greatham was transformed into a horror set for a budget movie back in 2013? Photo: TY

Pale Gale regularly sends the Hartlepool Mail photos of the town - and this is no exception.

3. Look at that sky

Pale Gale regularly sends the Hartlepool Mail photos of the town - and this is no exception. Photo: Paul Gale

Catcote School business and enterprise college student Dylan Bradley has his photos featured in the school's photographic exhibition in 2012.

4. Snapshot

Catcote School business and enterprise college student Dylan Bradley has his photos featured in the school's photographic exhibition in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

