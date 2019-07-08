Setting off on the dog walk at Summerhill.

Picture special: Meet the pooches and their owners supporting Alice House Hospice at Dogs' Big Day Out in Hartlepool

Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool hosted the 10th annual Dogs’ Big Day Out on Sunday, July 7 at Summerhill Country Park.

By Debra Fox
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 08:51

And a great day was had by families from across the town and their furry friends too! We headed out to join in with the celebrations, visit the stalls and meet your pets! Flick through our pictures to see if you can spot any familiar faces – or paws!

1. NPHM Dogs Day Out collage.jpg

Dogs' Big Day out for Alice House Hospice.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Pretty in pink

Georgia, 3, and Phoebe, 8, Hilder of Hartlepool with their dog Lola.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. On the march

Dogs and their owners do their bit for Alice House Hospice.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Best friends

Glenda Bradley of Eaglescliffe with her rescue dog Luna.

Photo: Kevin Brady

