Picture special: Meet the pooches and their owners supporting Alice House Hospice at Dogs' Big Day Out in Hartlepool
Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool hosted the 10th annual Dogs’ Big Day Out on Sunday, July 7 at Summerhill Country Park.
By Debra Fox
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 08:51
And a great day was had by families from across the town and their furry friends too! We headed out to join in with the celebrations, visit the stalls and meet your pets! Flick through our pictures to see if you can spot any familiar faces – or paws!