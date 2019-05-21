Pictures as Hartlepool gives Michael Rice an emotional welcome home after Eurovision
Our own singing sensation Michael Rice received a warm welcome home to Hartlepool after representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.
The singer was greeted by scores of family, friends and neighbours outside his home on Monday afternoon. You can read more about his homecoming here.
Michael Rice supporters wait outside of his Hartlepool home. Picture by FRANK REID
SSH_20/05/2019_nphm 20-05-20190
JPIMedia Resell
Michael Rice with supporters and well wishers in Stockton Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
SSH_20/05/2019_nphm 20-05-20190
JPIMedia Resell
Michael Rice interviewed by the press. Picture by FRANK REID
SSH_20/05/2019_nphm 20-05-20190
JPIMedia Resell
Michael Rice returns to his Hartlepool home. Picture by FRANK REID
SSH_20/05/2019_nphm 20-05-20190
JPIMedia Resell
View more