And as we come together over the bank holiday weekend to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen’s decades of service, schoolchildren got the festivities off to a great start by showing off their cracking costumes.
Before schools broke up for the half-term holiday, we called on Hartlepool families to share their best photographs as little ones dressed up in their finery to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.
The outfits truly were fantastic – and here’s a selection of just some of the pictures we were sent. Some great ideas if you’re looking for some last-minute party inspo for your own children.
