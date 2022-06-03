Dressed up for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Platinum Jubilee outfits: Hartlepool families show off their red, white and blue costumes for Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Families across Hartlepool and beyond are joining in with celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 4:55 am

And as we come together over the bank holiday weekend to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen’s decades of service, schoolchildren got the festivities off to a great start by showing off their cracking costumes.

Before schools broke up for the half-term holiday, we called on Hartlepool families to share their best photographs as little ones dressed up in their finery to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The outfits truly were fantastic – and here’s a selection of just some of the pictures we were sent. Some great ideas if you’re looking for some last-minute party inspo for your own children.

Click here to see more or add your own pictures to the post.

1. We three

Willow-Rose, age 3, Bobby, age 7, Iylah-Mae, age 4, show off their custom t-shirts.

Photo: Hayley Louise

Photo Sales

2. Milestone

Lucy Ann celebrates the Jubilee with a Corgi top.

Photo: Amylou Kelsey

Photo Sales

3. Sooty and Sweep

Two beloved characters appear with Graison-Joseph, age 2.

Photo: Katey Foreman

Photo Sales

4. Red, white and blue

Big smiles from Ava and Alfie.

Photo: Jessica Robyn McEvoy

Photo Sales
HartlepoolQueenHer Majesty
Next Page
Page 1 of 6