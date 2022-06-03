And as we come together over the bank holiday weekend to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen’s decades of service, schoolchildren got the festivities off to a great start by showing off their cracking costumes.

Before schools broke up for the half-term holiday, we called on Hartlepool families to share their best photographs as little ones dressed up in their finery to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The outfits truly were fantastic – and here’s a selection of just some of the pictures we were sent. Some great ideas if you’re looking for some last-minute party inspo for your own children.

Click here to see more or add your own pictures to the post.

1. We three Willow-Rose, age 3, Bobby, age 7, Iylah-Mae, age 4, show off their custom t-shirts. Photo: Hayley Louise Photo Sales

2. Milestone Lucy Ann celebrates the Jubilee with a Corgi top. Photo: Amylou Kelsey Photo Sales

3. Sooty and Sweep Two beloved characters appear with Graison-Joseph, age 2. Photo: Katey Foreman Photo Sales

4. Red, white and blue Big smiles from Ava and Alfie. Photo: Jessica Robyn McEvoy Photo Sales