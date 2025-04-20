Cliff Baron found a Great War for Civilisation 1914-1919 medal belonging to Private Henry Lee Slimings of West Hartlepool at a flea market stall on Petticote Lane, in London, when he was on holiday visiting his auntie as a child.

A man is trying to trace the family of a former Hartlepool soldier after finding an army service medal in a London flea market.

Cliff Baron, 61, found a Great War for Civilisation 1914-1919 medal, also known as a Victory Medal, belonging to Private Henry Lee Slimings, of West Hartlepool, at a flea market stall on Petticoat Lane, in London, when he was on holiday visiting an auntie as a child in the 1970s.

Cliff, from Cheshire, said: “I was around 12 or 13 at the time. I saw this shiny thing and I liked it.

"It was only a couple of pounds and I thought, I am interested in that sort of thing. It would probably have just ended up going in the bin anyway.

"I thought it would be nice for the family to have it.”

The Victory Medal was awarded to Private Slimings in thanks for his services during the First World War.

Born in 1886, Private Slimings served in the 15th Battalion of the Durham Light Infantry from October 1915 until the end of the war in 1918.

He worked as a shipyard plater for William Gray & Co, in West Hartlepool, and married Edith Calvert in 1912 aged 26.

The pair had nine children together named Henry, John, Edith, Irene, Doris, Jessica, Henry, Stanley and Ronald.

It is believed that the children of Stanley and Marion (nee Armstrong) Slimings, named Stephen, David and Graham, may still be alive and living in the town.

If you have any information you can get in touch with Cliff by emailing [email protected].