Plea to trace Hartlepool woman who has gone missing with dog

Police have appealed for help in tracing a woman who has gone missing with her dog.

By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 27th December 2021, 10:43 am
Updated Monday, 27th December 2021, 11:51 am

Cleveland Police said in a statement on December 27: “We’re appealing for information as officers continue to look for a missing Hartlepool woman.

“Thirty-nine-year-old Angela Horton left her home address in the town on Thursday saying she was going to the shops, but she did not return. She was reported as missing last night.

“Angela is white, of medium build, 5’6” tall with blonde shoulder length hair.

Missing Angela Horton.

"She was last seen wearing a long, black, shiny jacket with an NYC logo on the left arm, black Adidas trousers and white Nike Air Max trainers.

“She had a French bulldog with her.

“Angela’s family and police are concerned for her wellbeing and welfare and would urge anyone with information or who may have seen her to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number.

“Please quote ref 218741.”

