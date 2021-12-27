Plea to trace Hartlepool woman who has gone missing with dog

Cleveland Police said in a statement on December 27: “We’re appealing for information as officers continue to look for a missing Hartlepool woman.

“Thirty-nine-year-old Angela Horton left her home address in the town on Thursday saying she was going to the shops, but she did not return. She was reported as missing last night.

“Angela is white, of medium build, 5’6” tall with blonde shoulder length hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Angela Horton.

"She was last seen wearing a long, black, shiny jacket with an NYC logo on the left arm, black Adidas trousers and white Nike Air Max trainers.

“She had a French bulldog with her.

“Angela’s family and police are concerned for her wellbeing and welfare and would urge anyone with information or who may have seen her to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number.

“Please quote ref 218741.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.