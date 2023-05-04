Plea to trace missing teenager with Hartlepool links
Police are appealing to trace missing 15-year-old Jesse Reaney.
Jesse is believed to be in the Stockton area and also has links to Hartlepool, Peterlee, Durham and Darlington.
Cleveland Police said: “Jesse is described as 5ft 9” tall, of stocky build, with shaven blonde hair and was last seen wearing a grey and black padded jacket and black jogging bottoms.
“Anyone who may know of Jesse’s whereabouts or may have seen him is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 081031.”