Plea to trace relatives of a woman, 86, who died in a Hartlepool care home

Elizabeth Cartwright, formerly of St Catherine’s Court, Hartlepool, passed away at the age of 86 on Sunday, October 2 in Brierton Lodge care home.

An appeal has been made to try to trace any surviving relatives or friends of Miss Cartwright so that they could attend her funeral.

They should get in touch with Janet Dickinson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s team manager, adult services.

The woman passed away in Brierton Lodge care home.

She said: “We are very keen to trace any surviving relatives or friends of Miss Cartwright at this sad time in order that they can attend Miss Cartwright’s funeral.

“We would be very grateful if they would please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”